Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 47 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $266.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.18. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.