Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 575 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $401.93 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

