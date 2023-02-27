Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $86.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.44. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

