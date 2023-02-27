Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 33,342 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 2.38% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TACK. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,937,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,839,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 12,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 612.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

TACK opened at $23.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $26.98.

