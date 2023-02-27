Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $214.17 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

