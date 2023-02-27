Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.