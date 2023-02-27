Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $117.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.89. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

