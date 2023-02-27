Caxton Associates LP Acquires 65,721 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,721 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 2.4% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $145.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $176.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,881 shares of company stock worth $2,918,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

