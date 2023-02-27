Caxton Associates LP Purchases 96,700 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 513.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.0% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $79.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.