CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.63.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.20 on Monday, reaching C$64.84. 153,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.88. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$53.36 and a 52-week high of C$69.38.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.