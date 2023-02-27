Celo Price Reaches $0.77 (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Celo has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $375.85 million and $12.75 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00003290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,448,202 coins. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

