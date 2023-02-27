Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 341,045 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,828,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,045 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 4.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Invitation Homes worth $399,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 97,067 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

