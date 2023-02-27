Centersquare Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,764,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,401,000 after purchasing an additional 102,081 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Insider Activity

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.