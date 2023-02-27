Centersquare Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,451 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Apartment Income REIT worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,543 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,559,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 654,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after acquiring an additional 575,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Shares of AIRC opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

