Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 684,548 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,548 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $103,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.