Chai Trust Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.4% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chai Trust Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,376,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $236.94 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

