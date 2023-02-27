Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA owned 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

GTLS opened at $137.33 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.68 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 243.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.87.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

