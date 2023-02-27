Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $616.98 million, a PE ratio of 252.65 and a beta of 1.82. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.