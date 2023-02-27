Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $616.98 million, a PE ratio of 252.65 and a beta of 1.82. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
