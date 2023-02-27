Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.12%.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

