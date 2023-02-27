Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Lessened by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,451 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 2.6% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Cheniere Energy worth $502,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $158.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.87. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile



Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

