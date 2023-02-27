Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

