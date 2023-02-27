Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $22,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,105,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY stock opened at $831.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $824.11 and a 200-day moving average of $786.33. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

