Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 293,664 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 226,132 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,673,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,047,000 after purchasing an additional 176,740 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50.

