Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHTGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CHT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.60. 81,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,402. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom



Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

