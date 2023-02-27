CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at TD Securities

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of CIX stock traded down C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$15.25. The company had a trading volume of 382,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,154. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$11.85 and a twelve month high of C$21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.47.

In other news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$53,088.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,926 shares in the company, valued at C$1,332,233.42. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

