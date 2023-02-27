CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $77,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

AVGO opened at $581.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $578.97 and a 200 day moving average of $527.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $242.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

