CIBC Raises Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PAZRF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3.51. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.02.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

