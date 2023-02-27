Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 251 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $195.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.80. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

