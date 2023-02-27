Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 291 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $577.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $240.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

