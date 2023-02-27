Citigroup Begins Coverage on ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASM International from €379.00 ($403.19) to €368.00 ($391.49) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASM International from €375.00 ($398.94) to €378.00 ($402.13) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.17.

ASM International Price Performance

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $330.91 on Thursday. ASM International has a 1-year low of $201.38 and a 1-year high of $381.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.98.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

