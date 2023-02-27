Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.

Insider Transactions at Citizens

In other news, VP Harvey J. Waite purchased 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at $3,429,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 700,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 99,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

