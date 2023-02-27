Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.
In other news, VP Harvey J. Waite purchased 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
