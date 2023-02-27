Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CIVB opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $334.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Civista Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $28,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,931.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

See Also

