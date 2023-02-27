Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151,801 shares during the period. Clarivate makes up 2.3% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.26% of Clarivate worth $16,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Clarivate by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Clarivate Stock Up 1.0 %

About Clarivate

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 704,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,790. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.