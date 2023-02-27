CNB Bank Purchases 81 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CNB Bank grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $262.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

