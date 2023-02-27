CNB Bank Sells 447 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CNB Bank cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

