Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Director Purchases $58,600.00 in Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) Director Randy Gress bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. 5,714,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

