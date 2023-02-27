Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,327.58%.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $548,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,390 shares of company stock worth $1,441,802. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Cogent Communications by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

