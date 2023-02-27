Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Cognex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.04 on Thursday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $78,651,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,304 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $49,564,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after buying an additional 826,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

