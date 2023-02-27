Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones Sells 8,197 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.96. 12,989,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,885,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $206.79.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,860 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

