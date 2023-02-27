Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 395,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $913.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $488,473.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,096 shares of company stock worth $5,220,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

