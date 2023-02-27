Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $47.55 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $47,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $417.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 29.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

