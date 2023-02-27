Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.34% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $45,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $53.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

