Compound Achieves Market Capitalization of $364.90 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $50.21 or 0.00214076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $364.90 million and $29.43 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00103410 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00055065 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00055326 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000892 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.06003846 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $26,115,568.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

