Contrasting Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) & Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sesen Bio and Galapagos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Galapagos 0 7 0 0 2.00

Galapagos has a consensus price target of $51.03, suggesting a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Galapagos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galapagos is more favorable than Sesen Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sesen Bio has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galapagos has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.5% of Sesen Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Galapagos shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sesen Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Galapagos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sesen Bio and Galapagos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio N/A 14.47% 11.20% Galapagos 1.13% 0.25% 0.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sesen Bio and Galapagos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio $26.54 million 4.46 -$340,000.00 ($0.02) -29.18 Galapagos $573.66 million 4.33 -$122.13 million N/A N/A

Sesen Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galapagos.

Summary

Sesen Bio beats Galapagos on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

