Contrasting Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) and CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF)

CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CP ALL Public and Weis Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A $1.09 1.94 Weis Markets $4.22 billion 0.51 $108.85 million $4.43 18.00

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public. CP ALL Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weis Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CP ALL Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for CP ALL Public and Weis Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of CP ALL Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Weis Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CP ALL Public and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A Weis Markets 2.64% 9.51% 6.20%

Dividends

CP ALL Public pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 38.4%. Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CP ALL Public pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weis Markets pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weis Markets has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Weis Markets beats CP ALL Public on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CP ALL Public

(Get Rating)

CP All Public Co. Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It also operates a cash and carry business under Makro. The firm also provides bill payment services, operates frozen food plants and bakeries, and distributes retail equipment. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Weis Markets

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items. The company was founded by Harry Weis and Sigmund Weis in 1912 and is headquartered in Sunbury, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.