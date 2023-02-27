Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $69.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $70.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

