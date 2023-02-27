Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cosmo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.5 %

OTC:CMOPF opened at C$68.90 on Thursday. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$59.90 and a 12 month high of C$68.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.82.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization products for gastroenterology and endoscopy worldwide. It offers Lialda/Mezavant/Mesavancol and UCERIS/Cortiment, an oral tablet formulation for remission in active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis; GI Genius, a system that uses artificial intelligence to detect colorectal polyps; and Methylene Blue MMX, diagnostic drug to enhance pre-cancerous and cancerous detection of colorectal lesions during colonoscopy.

