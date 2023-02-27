Critical Analysis: Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) & Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) and Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Partner Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Telekom $120.57 billion 0.88 $8.43 billion $1.73 12.84 Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.95 $37.00 million $0.36 15.33

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications. Deutsche Telekom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Partner Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Telekom 7.11% 9.98% 2.95% Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Partner Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Deutsche Telekom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Telekom and Partner Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Telekom 0 0 5 0 3.00 Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus target price of $27.58, indicating a potential upside of 24.12%. Given Deutsche Telekom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Telekom is more favorable than Partner Communications.

Summary

Partner Communications beats Deutsche Telekom on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers. The United States segment combines mobile activities in the U.S. market. The Europe segment includes fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia, Austria, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. The Systems Solutions segment offers integrated products and solutions to business customers. The Group Development segment manages entities, subsidiaries, and equity investments. The Group Headquarters and Group Services segment pertains to other Group units and focuses on technology and innovation. The company was founded on January 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

