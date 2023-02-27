Cronos (CRO) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $19.55 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00077433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00054852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026683 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

