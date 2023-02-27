CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $34.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get CSX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.